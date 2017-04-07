Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 7, 8:59 AM EDT

BoE's Carney says Brexit a test for global financial system


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
BoE's Carney says Brexit a test for global financial system

Romanian tourist hurt in London attack has died

Abusive husband whose light sentence sparked anger is jailed

Hot-air balloons cross Channel in colorful record attempt

UK's top court rules against father over Disney vacation

UK firms to publish pay data in bid to eliminate gender gap
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
US adds just 98K jobs; unemployment falls to a low 4.5 pct.

BoE's Carney says Brexit a test for global financial system

Top economist: Puerto Rico could fall into deeper depression

European Central Bank's Draghi says stimulus still needed

US services firms grew at slower pace in March

A look at Saudi Arabia's most pressing economic targets

AP Interview: Trump's pro-business stance buoys Saudi effort

US factories expand again in March but at slower pace

Drove for Uber? Rented out your home? Here are some tax tips

Bank of Japan survey shows uptick in business outlook
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

LONDON (AP) -- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says Britain's exit from the European Union is a "litmus test" for a responsible global financial system.

He says it should be possible for Britain and the bloc to negotiate an exit and new relationship that takes the "high road" of a "new responsible global financial system."

Carney says the alternative is a protectionist path in which "trust and cooperation diminish, fragmentation hardens, capital flows are disrupted and trade and innovation are curtailed."

U.K.-based banks can currently do business seamlessly across the 28-nation bloc, but that may no longer be the case after Brexit.

In a speech Friday, Carney said the central bank had asked London-based financial firms to submit contingency plans for all possible Brexit outcomes - including a failure of the talks.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.