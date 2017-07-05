Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 5, 12:22 PM EDT

British Airways crew to stage new round of walkouts

AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Canada's Trudeau meets Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit

British Airways crew to stage new round of walkouts

UK man convicted of killing 2 girlfriends, 5 years apart

UK police retrieve all 'visible remains' from fire-hit tower

UK payments firm close to $10 billion takeover by US rival

Manchester Airport reopens after evacuation over suspect bag

LONDON (AP) -- Britain's Unite union says that British Airways cabin crew will stage a new round of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

Union members are set to walk out for two weeks from July 19. Members are already on a 16-day strike that began July 1.

Union officer Oliver Richardson said Wednesday the move underlined members' determination to fight for better pay.

British Airways has said it plans to operate "99.5 percent" of its normal schedule during the disruption. The company said it is leasing nine aircraft and some cabin crew from Qatar Airways to help operate some short-haul flights.

Unite said it was challenging the British government's approval of that lease because it breaches European regulations.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.