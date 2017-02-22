Eagle Herald











Skepta, Beyonce and Bowie up for prizes at Brit Awards


LONDON (AP) -- Britain's music industry will salute chart-topping talent and departed icons at the Brit Awards, where nominees include Drake, Beyonce and David Bowie.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, is nominated in the album of the year and male British artist categories at Wednesday's awards.

Organizers say the show will also include a tribute to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at 53.

Performers include pop-friendly Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars, as well as grime musician Skepta, nominated for British breakthrough artist.

Grime artists Stormzy and Kano are also awards contenders, reflecting the growing artistic and commercial clout of the distinctly British rap genre.

Last year, protesters accused the Brits of a lack of diversity. Organizers responded by expanding the diversity of the voter base of 1,000 music-industry figures.

