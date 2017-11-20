Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 20, 11:37 AM EST

Camera operator dies in Ghana on set of Netflix drama


LONDON (AP) -- A British camera operator has died on the set of the BBC/Netflix miniseries "The Forgiving Earth."

Agent Sarah Prince says Mark Milsome died in Ghana over the weekend while filming a night-time stunt sequence for the thriller. She said Monday that an investigation is underway.

Prince says Milsome was "an incredibly humble and talented man. ... We are all devastated by his loss."

Milsome was 54 and had worked on TV series including "Sherlock" and "Game of Thrones" and films including "Saving Private Ryan" and "Quantum of Solace."

The BBC said he was a "hugely talented and a much respected colleague." The broadcaster said it was "deeply shocked and saddened."

Written by Hugo Blick, the war-crimes thriller is due to be broadcast by the BBC in Britain and Netflix elsewhere.

