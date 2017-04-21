Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 21, 9:18 AM EDT

Britain could see its first full day without coal


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Filipino officials visit disputed isle, to build facilities

Taiwan return of China dissident seen as bid for better ties

China left as observer as tensions rise on Korean Peninsula

EU says China, Europe have interest in averting Korea crisis

China says Interpol notice issued for billionaire Guo Wengui
Multimedia
An interactive look at the process of carbon sequestration
An interactive exploring what percentage of each state's electricity comes from coal
Multimedia
Coal Plant Construction Rising

LONDON (AP) -- Britain's National Grid says Friday may be the first full 24-hour work-day since the Industrial Revolution in which the nation doesn't depend on electricity generated from coal.

As alternative energy production grows, Britain has several times since last spring managed to fully supply its power grid without relying on coal. But the longest period has been 19 hours, and grid officials seem confident that a full day will be achieved.

If Britain goes coal-less Friday, it will be the first time since the world's first centralized public coal-fired generator opened at London's Holborn Viaduct in 1882.

Britain wants to phase out coal by 2025.

David Elmes of Warwick Business School says a coal-less work-day is a "milestone in a transition to fuels that will be more flexible and sustainable."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.