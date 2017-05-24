Eagle Herald











May 24, 1:04 PM EDT

London premiere of 'Wonder Woman' is canceled after attack


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Dustin Hoffman: 'I try to improve each day, but you don't'

London premiere of 'Wonder Woman' is canceled after attack

'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer dies in New Jersey at 44

'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' sails into new franchise waters

Coppola, Kidman put Cannes spotlight on gender imbalance
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LONDON (AP) -- The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of "Wonder Woman" has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

"Wonder Woman" is the latest event canceled following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath. No plans have been announced for Grande shows set for Thursday and Friday in London.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.