Jan 19, 6:38 AM EST

UK coroner awaiting test results on late Cranberries singer


LONDON (AP) -- A British coroner is awaiting the results of tests to determine what killed The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan.

O'Riordan died Monday in London at 46.

An inquest into the singer's death opened Friday at Westminster Coroner's Court. Coroner's officer Stephen Earl said O'Riordan was found unresponsive in her hotel room and was declared dead at the scene by ambulance workers.

He said a post-mortem examination has been conducted "and the court is awaiting the results of various tests that have been commissioned."

Police say they don't consider the death suspicious, meaning they have found no sign of foul play.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

