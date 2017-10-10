Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Unions press UK government to save defense industry jobs


LONDON (AP) -- Union leaders are pressing the British government to ensure new fighter aircraft are built in the U.K. as they seek to avert job cuts at defense giant BAE Systems.

The company is reportedly considering the elimination of some 2,000 jobs at U.K. plants that make the Eurofighter Typhoon amid declining orders for the aircraft.

The company neither confirmed nor denied the reports, saying that it "continually reviews its operations" and would communicate with employees and their representatives if and when there are changes.

The Unite union's assistant general-secretary, Steve Turner, says the government can "end the uncertainty surrounding the future of thousands of British BAE defense jobs at a stroke by committing to building the next generation fighter jets here in the UK."

