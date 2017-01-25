Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 25, 4:06 AM EST

UK workplace study finds women forced to wear heels


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
UK workplace study finds women forced to wear heels

BT shares plunge on cost of Italian accounting scandal

UK's Theresa May was briefed on nuclear missile system test

British leader to meet with Trump to discuss trade, NATO

UKIP leader to fight February election in threat to Labour

Ex-UK Treasury chief George Osborne joining BlackRock

LONDON (AP) -- A British parliamentary study into workplace dress codes has found that women have been told to wear high heels, dye their hair or wear revealing outfits at the office.

The inquiry followed the case of a London receptionist who was asked to go home after protesting that she was forced to wear 2-inch to-4 inch (5-centimeter to 10-centimeter) heels to the office while her male colleagues weren't.

The Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee said Wednesday that it became clear during the course of the inquiry that this wasn't an isolated incident.

The committee says that it heard from hundreds of women "who told us about the pain and long-term damage caused by wearing high heels for long periods." The committee noted that discriminatory dress codes remain widespread.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.