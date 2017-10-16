Eagle Herald











Oct 16, 7:34 AM EDT

UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury


LONDON (AP) -- British singer Ed Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's had a bicycle injury and may have to change some concert dates.

The popular singer said Monday he's had "a bit of a bicycle accident" and is "currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows."

Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

He asks fans to "stay tuned" for further news.

The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.

