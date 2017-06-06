Eagle Herald











Jun 6, 12:49 PM EDT

Banksy withdraws art-for-votes offer in UK election


LONDON (AP) -- Street artist Banksy has rescinded his offer of a free artwork to voters who oppose the Conservatives in Britain's election, after being warned it breached electoral rules.

The artist had offered prints of a new limited-edition artwork to voters in Conservative-held seats around his hometown of Bristol in southwest England.

On Tuesday he posted a message on his website headed "product recall." It said he had been warned by electoral authorities that the offer "will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been cancelled."

Avon and Somerset Police said that it is a criminal offence "for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting."

Britain's election is Thursday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.