Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 7, 10:04 AM EDT

UK Supreme Court rules in Eli Lilly's favor in drug dispute


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
UK Supreme Court rules in Eli Lilly's favor in drug dispute

UK company director jailed after construction worker deaths

More clouds gather over British economy as slowdown broadens

UK manufacturing drops unexpectedly in May

Charlie Gard's mom says terminally ill baby not suffering

Head of Grenfell Tower inquiry faces hostility from victims

LONDON (AP) -- Britain's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Eli Lilly and Co. in a patent dispute with generic drug-maker Actavis over Lilly's Alimta cancer treatment.

The court announced Friday that Actavis products infringe Eli Lilly's patent in Britain, France, Italy and Spain.

The decision by U.K.'s top court upholds a 2015 ruling by the Court of Appeal in London.

The court says it will publish the full judgment on Wednesday.

Alimta is one of Eli Lilly's best-selling drugs, and the Indianapolis-based company has sought to protect it against generic competition.

Michael J. Harrington, senior vice president and general counsel for Lilly, said that "while we do not yet know the court's reasoning, we are pleased with the U.K. Supreme Court's key conclusions."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.