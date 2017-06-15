Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 15, 11:36 AM EDT

Britain-EU Brexit talks to start Monday as planned


Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Traumatized firefighters search for more London fire victims

As inflation swells, some at UK central bank want rate hike

Britain-EU Brexit talks to start Monday as planned

The Latest: Prime minister orders public inquiry into fire

British defense minister: Russian aggression to NATO growing

UK Parliament opening date set, suggesting Tory deal reached

LONDON (AP) -- The British government says that the talks to leave the European Union will start Monday, as planned.

David Davis, who leads the Department for Exiting the European Union, says in a joint statement Thursday that the decision comes after discussion in Brussels.

In a joint statement issued, officials said: "David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.