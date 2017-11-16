LONDON (AP) -- British explorer Benedict Allen, who failed to return on schedule from an expedition in Papua New Guinea, has been found safe in the mountainous jungle nation.

Allen's agent Jo Sarsby said Thursday that Allen had been found "safe, well and healthy" and was at a remote airstrip awaiting evacuation.

The 57-year-old adventurer was on a trip to make contact with a remote tribe, the Yaifo, whom he said were "one of the last people on the entire planet who are out-of-contact with our interconnected world."

Allen's family said Wednesday that he had missed his flight from Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby, to Hong Kong on Sunday.

Allen has presented television series and written books about his journeys through New Guinea, the Amazon basin, the Gobi desert and elsewhere.