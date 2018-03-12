Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Far-right figures say they were deported from Britain


LONDON (AP) -- Two far-right figures say they have been deported from Britain after being detained when trying to enter the country.

Austrian Martin Sellner of the Generation Identity group and American commentator Brittany Pettibone tweeted Monday that they were denied entry into Britain.

Sellner said in a video posted on Twitter they were detained for three days and deported.

British officials didn't immediately confirm the deportations.

Sellner said on the video that both of them were handcuffed. He said he had planned to give a speech at "Speakers' Corner" in London's Hyde Park. He said "that was my crime."

Pettibone said that she was denied entry because she had plans to interview far-right leader Tommy Robinson.

She said from Austria that "It felt like they were saying, 'you're right-wing, that's not allowed.'"

