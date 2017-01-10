Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 3:28 AM EST

"La La Land" leads race for British Academy Film Awards

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
"La La Land" leads race for British Academy Film Awards

Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star

Michael Chamberlain, father of baby killed by dingo, dies

Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things'

Overrated or not, Streep's speech has galvanizing effect
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LONDON (AP) -- The perky, pastel-hued jazz musical "La La Land" quick-stepped into an awards-season lead Tuesday, gaining 11 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood's prize-giving next month.

The nominations add to the musical's momentum after it won seven prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn "Arrival" and psychological thriller "Nocturnal Animals" have nine nominations each for the U.K prizes, known as BAFTAs.

Best-picture nominees are "La La Land"; "Arrival"; welfare-state drama "I, Daniel Blake"; Miami coming-of-age story "Moonlight"; and soul-baring domestic drama "Manchester by the Sea."

Best-actor nominees are Andrew Garfield for "Hacksaw Ridge"; Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea"; Jake Gyllenhaal for "Nocturnal Animals"; Gosling for "La La Land"; and Viggo Mortensen for "Captain Fantastic."

Best-actress contenders are Amy Adams for "Arrival"; Emily Blunt for "The Girl on the Train"; Stone for "La La Land"; Meryl Streep for "Florence Foster Jenkins"; and Natalie Portman for "Jackie."

Winners of the British trophies will be announced at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

The BAFTAs differ from their U.S. counterpart in having a separate category for best British film. Nominees are "I, Daniel Blake"; raucous road trip "American Honey"; courtroom drama "Denial"; wizarding adventure "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"; documentary "Notes on Blindness"; and Iran-set horror film "Under the Shadow."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.