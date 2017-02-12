LONDON (AP) -- Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film - "La La Land"
British Film - "I, Daniel Blake"
Director - Damien Chazelle
Actor - Casey Affleck
Actress - Emma Stone
Supporting Actor - Dev Patel
Supporting Actress - Viola Davis
Rising Star - Tom Holland
British Debut - "Under the Shadow"
Original Screenplay - Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Adapted Screenplay - Luke Davies, "Lion"
Film Not in the English Language - "Son of Saul"
Music - Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"
Cinematography - Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"
Editing - John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Production Design - Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
Costume Design - Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"
Sound - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"
Visual Effects - "The Jungle Book"
Makeup and Hair - J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Animated Feature - "Kubo and the Two Strings"
Short Film - "Home"
Short Animation - "A Love Story"
Documentary - "The 13th"
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Curzon
Academy Fellowship - Mel Brooks