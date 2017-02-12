Eagle Herald











Feb 12, 4:54 PM EST

Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
"La La Land" takes 5 prizes at British academy awards

Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

The Latest: 'La La Land' wins best picture at British awards

"La La Land" named best picture at British Academy Film Awards

'Lego Batman' dominates 'Fifty Shades Darker' at box office
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LONDON (AP) -- Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film - "La La Land"

British Film - "I, Daniel Blake"

Director - Damien Chazelle

Actor - Casey Affleck

Actress - Emma Stone

Supporting Actor - Dev Patel

Supporting Actress - Viola Davis

Rising Star - Tom Holland

British Debut - "Under the Shadow"

Original Screenplay - Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Adapted Screenplay - Luke Davies, "Lion"

Film Not in the English Language - "Son of Saul"

Music - Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Cinematography - Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Editing - John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Production Design - Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Costume Design - Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"

Sound - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"

Visual Effects - "The Jungle Book"

Makeup and Hair - J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature - "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Short Film - "Home"

Short Animation - "A Love Story"

Documentary - "The 13th"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Curzon

Academy Fellowship - Mel Brooks

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.