Jul 18, 4:04 PM EDT

Flash flooding hits UK coastal village in Cornwall


LONDON (AP) -- British authorities say major flash flooding has hit a coastal village in the English county of Cornwall, prompting a rescue operation.

The coast guard says six people were trapped in a house and one of its helicopters has rescued two of them. No injuries have been reported and no further details given.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the other four people in the house.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service says its crews responded to "multiple flooding-related incidents" in the Coverack area. The department tweeted that "major flooding in #Coverack area please avoid this area & do not attempt to drive through any flood water."

British meteorologists said that Tuesday's flooding came after heavy thunderstorms and rain in Cornwall, and the neighboring county of Devon on Tuesday afternoon.

