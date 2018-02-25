Eagle Herald











Feb 25, 5:51 PM EST

George Harrison remembered by fellow Beatle on 75th birthday

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LONDON (AP) -- Paul McCartney and George Harrison's widow and son have publicly remembered the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Georgie. Wonderful memories," McCartney tweeted Sunday along with a black and white photograph of the two of them taken during the Beatlemania days.

Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at age 58.

His widow, Olivia Harrison, and his son, Dhani Harrison, tweeted an invitation for fans to celebrate George's birthday by watching a video of Billy Preston and Eric Clapton performing the Harrison song "Isn't It a Pity" at the star-studded Concert for George in 2002.

McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only surviving members of the English band that rocketed to global fame in the 1960s. John Lennon was shot to death in 1980.

