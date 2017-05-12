Eagle Herald











May 12, 10:24 AM EDT

Handwritten Harry Potter prequel stolen in burglary


PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Harry Potter
Multimedia
Will 'Harry' Have Staying Power?
Latest News
Handwritten Harry Potter prequel stolen in burglary

Banished Brutalism: Death knells abound for building style

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Former ballet star Damian Woetzel tapped to lead Juilliard

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, JFK items being auctioned
Documents
Lawsuit against RDR Books
Audio
Harry Potter book excerpt (Courtesy Listening Library, a division of Random House Audio)
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LONDON (AP) -- J.K. Rowling is urging Harry Potter fans not to buy a handwritten prequel to the boy wizard's adventures that was stolen during a burglary in England.

Rowling wrote the 800-word story for a 2008 charity auction, where it sold for 25,000 pounds ($49,000 at the time).

West Midlands Police said Friday that it was stolen, along with some jewelry, during a burglary in Birmingham, central England between April 13 and 24.

Rowling tweeted a picture of the manuscript Friday with the message: "PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT."

Investigating officer Paul Jauncey appealed to any Potter fans who see the story or are offered it for sale to contact police.

Set three years before Harry is born, the story tells how the boy wizard's father James Potter and godfather Sirius Black get into trouble with a policeman before escaping with broomsticks, drumsticks and a little bit of magic.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.