Jan 20, 10:45 AM EST

All-female UK team of soldiers crosses Antarctica


LONDON (AP) -- A team of British soldiers has become the first all-female group to cross Antarctica using only muscle power.

After spending 62 days on the ice, the British Army's Ice Maiden Expedition crossed the finish line at Hercules Inlet on Saturday.

The team skied a total of 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles), traveling coast to coast navigating crevasse fields and pulling sleds weighing 80 kilograms (176 pounds). Temperatures hit as low as -40 C (-40 F).

The British Army tweeted images of their quest, and offered congratulations to the team describing them as "ordinary women doing extraordinary things."

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said the team was "an inspiration to us all and are role models to young people across the country."

