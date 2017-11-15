Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 15, 4:50 AM EST

UK to consider special status for UK woman detained in Iran


UK to consider special status for UK woman detained in Iran

LONDON (AP) -- Britain's foreign secretary says he will meet with the husband of a British woman imprisoned in Iran to discuss offering her a special status to help secure her freedom.

Boris Johnson has apologized for suggesting that 38-year-old Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists when she was arrested last year.

While the dual British-Iranian citizen says she was simply visiting family, she was imprisoned for plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's government. The judiciary cited Johnson's comments in threatening to double Zaghari-Ratcliffe's five-year sentence.

Johnson told the House of Commons that he would discuss on Wednesday the possibility of giving Zaghari-Ratcliffe "diplomatic protection," which would elevate her case to a legal dispute between Britain and Iran.

Richard Ratcliffe believes the move would help ministers act "more stridently" to support his wife.

