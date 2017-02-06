Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 6, 6:02 AM EST

Netanyahu meets UK's May for talks on Iran, settlements

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Netanyahu meets UK's May for talks on Iran, settlements

London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation

Britain's High Court blocks new Brexit challenge

UK media regulator revokes licenses of Pakistani TV group

Bank of England revises up UK growth forecasts

Study shows anti-Semitic hate crimes surge in UK

LONDON (AP) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in London for talks he hopes will focus on Iranian weapons, and not Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Netanyahu told reporters in Jerusalem that he would "emphasize the need for a common front against Iran's defiant aggression which has raised its head in recent days." Iran fired a ballistic missile last week.

Netanyahu vehemently opposes the 2015 international agreement that imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions - a deal Britain backs.

U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom May's government wants close ties, is a critic of the deal.

May also is under pressure to condemn Israeli settlement-building on occupied Palestinian land. May's office says she'll raise Britain's longstanding concerns during Monday's meeting.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.