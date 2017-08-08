Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 8, 10:11 AM EDT

The Latest: UK model acknowledges shoe shopping with captor


LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on the kidnapping of a British model in Italy (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A British model who says she was kidnapped in Milan broke down in tears when confronted by investigators with a witness who said she had gone to buy shoes with the alleged kidnapper.

According to a transcript of Chloe Ayling's deposition obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, the 20-year-old model initially said she was held at a remote farmhouse for six days without ever leaving.

But on the second day of questioning, she was confronted with witness testimony that said she and the main suspect had bought shoes for her the day before her release.

She told investigators that she couldn't give a "reasonable explanation" about why she had omitted the shoe shopping, but said she considered the alleged kidnapper to be her best chance at freedom.

---

2:25 p.m.

The talent agent who sent British model Chloe Ayling to Italy, where she says she was kidnapped, has hit out at people questioning her story.

Phil Green of Supermodel Agency says, "I can assure everybody that it was real and very frightening for all concerned."

Green said Tuesday that Ayling went to Milan in July for a photo shoot that seemed legitimate. He said the person who made the booking had "a website, previous pictures, details of his studio, details of what the shoot was going to be, times, locations, fee - everything."

But the day after his 20-year-old client was due to return, Green says he received a ransom demand for $300,000.

Ayling was released at Britain's consulate in Milan on July 17. Police have arrested a suspect, Lukasz Pawel Herba.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.