Eagle Herald











Jun 30, 7:10 AM EDT

JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) -- A German landscape by the quintessentially English painter J.M.W. Turner could fetch 25 million pounds ($31.2 million) when it is auctioned next month.

Sotheby's auction house says "Ehrenbreitstein" is one of the greatest works by the artist still in private hands. Painted in 1835, it depicts a ruined fortress on the Rhine in western Germany.

The painting will be up for sale in London Wednesday, with an estimated price of 15 million pounds to 25 million pounds ($18.7 million to $31.2 million).

Turner is renowned for moody landscapes and seascapes that prefigured the Impressionist movement. Sotheby's British paintings specialist Julian Gascoigne said Friday that the artist "revolutionized the way we perceive the painted image."

Turner's "Rome, from Mount Aventine" sold for 30 million pounds (then $47 million) in 2014.

