Eagle Herald











Nov 3, 11:55 AM EDT

UK police investigating sex assault linked to Spacey

By GREGORY KATZ
Associated Press

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
UK police investigating sex assault linked to Spacey

Harvey Weinstein faces 2 new criminal investigations

The Latest: Spacey's agent, publicist part ways with actor

Review: 'A Bad Moms Christmas' tastes like a stale chestnut

Director Tom Tykwer to head Berlin film festival jury
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
NASA chief nominee promises to keep politics out of agency

SpaceX racks up another rocket launch, its 16th this year

Holy Call: Pope Francis phoning space station Thursday

Spacewalking astronaut copes with frayed tether, bad jetpack

LONDON (AP) -- London police are investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Kevin Spacey in the latest setback for the "House of Cards" star.

Police Friday did not identify Spacey by name but said the department's child abuse and sexual offenses unit is investigating the reported assault after it was referred to police two days ago.

British media including The Sun reported Spacey was the subject of the investigation. The Sun said the new allegation comes from a man who was in his early 20s at the time.

London's Metropolitan Police released a statement saying the force is investigating a 2008 assault in Lambeth in south London. The statement noted police do not identify people who may or may not be subject to investigation.

Asked whether police were investigating Spacey, a spokesman asked for details about the alleged incident and then provided the statement.

London police policy in cases like this is not to respond to questions about individuals but to respond to questions about incidents.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. Police would not say if he has been questioned.

His publicist did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Spacey, 58, has been prominent in London since serving for more than a decade as artistic director of the Old Vic theater.

The two-time Academy Award winner's reputation was badly damaged last weekend when BuzzFeed News reported that actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

That report helped spur the announcement that "House of Cards" was being canceled and has cost Spacey other opportunities.

CNN reported that eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim that Spacey made the production a "toxic" workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

The report accuses Spacey of allegedly targeting staffers who were typically young and male with nonconsensual touching and crude comments. The show's producers acknowledged one complaint involving Spacey during production of the show's first season, but said the actor attended training and it was not aware of any issues since 2012.

The reports have cost Spacey other opportunities as well. A Dutch business forum has canceled a headline appearance by Spacey after the allegations surfaced.

BusinessBoost Live said in a statement Friday that "it is not desirable" to let Spacey speak at their conference Nov. 29 in Rotterdam.

Spacey has in the past spoken at other business conferences including the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.