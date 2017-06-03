LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.

The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.

Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

---

11:10 p.m.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates.

Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.

---

11 p.m.

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.