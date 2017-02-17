Eagle Herald











Feb 17, 3:17 AM EST

London Fashion Week catwalk shows to begin in new location

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Interactives
Five trends, four cities
Multimedia
Designer Alexander McQueen Dies at 40
Fashion's Five Trends for Spring 2010
Spring 2010 New York Fashion Week
Geek Chic Fashion
CFDA's Emerging Talent Award Nominees
Met exhibit looks at models as muses
Fall 2009 runway trends
Isaac Mizrahi on what women want
Fall 2009 New York Fashion Week
Barbie turns 50
Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit
The History of Versace
Latest News
London Fashion Week catwalk shows to begin in new location

Marc Jacobs goes silent to close out New York Fashion Week

Get your home red-carpet-ready with Badgley Mischka

Lady Gaga to Adele: Grammy fashion moments

Grammys fashion: CeeLo goes gold, Lady Gaga goes bitty

LONDON (AP) -- London Fashion Week is set to kick off with a series of shows that will include Burberry, Versus and other luminaries.

The British capital's fashion showcase starts Friday in a new location on the Strand in central London.

The shows will include a mix of established designers and newcomers. There is also a broad array of international talent on display at presentations at Somerset House that includes designers from India, Guatemala, Slovakia and other parts of the world.

There will be 51 catwalk shows and 31 presentations vying for the attention of an audience of buyers, bloggers, celebrities and fashion fans.

The designers showing their creations will include Anya Hindmarch, Christopher Kane, ERDEM, Gareth Pugh, Roksanda and Julien Macdonald.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.