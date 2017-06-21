Eagle Herald











Simon Cowell charity single released to aid fire victims


LONDON (AP) -- A charity single produced by Simon Cowell is being released to help victims of the devastating fire that killed at least 79 people in west London.

Some 50 artists are included on the recording of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The singers included Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J.

Grime star Stormzy opens the single, rapping: "I don't know where to begin so I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you/I refuse to be silenced/I refuse to neglect you/That's for every last soul up in Grenfell/Even though I've never even met you."

The single released Wednesday marked a week since the blaze, which ripped through the apartment building in the early hours of June 14, when many of the residents were home asleep.

