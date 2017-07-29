Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 29, 12:59 PM EDT

London family appeals for peace after man's death in custody

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lauren Hurley

Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
London family appeals for peace after man's death in custody

UK fire tests show 82 buildings have failed cladding systems

Britain lifts laptop ban on some flights from Turkey

British driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase

Barclays puts more cash aside for mis-selling claims

Shell preparing for world economy that shifts away from oil

LONDON (AP) -- The family of a young black man who died following a London police chase appealed for peace Saturday, a day after street protests over his death turned violent.

Relatives held a vigil outside an east London police station for 20-year-old Rashan Charles, who died in a hospital last week after he was pursued and apprehended by an officer in the capital's Hackney area.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the case and said it will consider whether any misconduct or crimes were involved.

Clashes broke out on the streets of east London late Friday as riot police tried to disperse protesters, who hurled bottles and fireworks at officers, barricaded a road with garbage cans and mattresses, and later set the objects on fire. Some held "Black Lives Matter" placards.

Scotland Yard said the violence overnight was "separate" from a peaceful protest at a police station earlier Friday.

Police said the unrest resulted in damage to "vehicles, a cash machine and a number of windows." An officer was injured and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing bodily harm.

"No justice, no peace, doesn't mean violence. It means we will not watch this in silence," Charles' family spokesman Stafford Scott told reporters.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show at least one police officer attempting to restrain Charles on the floor of a shop.

The Charles family was joined by the family of Edson Da Costa, another black man who recently died after being detained by police. Supporters say Costa was beaten by police, and his June 21 death is also being investigated by the police complaints commission.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.