Eagle Herald











Jul 27, 11:23 AM EDT

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy in running for Britain's Mercury Prize


LONDON (AP) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, poet Kate Tempest and grime artist Stormzy are among a dozen finalists for the prestigious Mercury Prize , recognizing the British or Irish album of the year.

Sheeran's global hit "Divide," Tempest's witty and hard-hitting "Let Them Eat Chaos" and Stormzy's "Gang Signs and Prayers" are among front-runners for the 25,000 pound ($33,000) prize, which includes entries across a wide range of genres.

Other contenders include "Relaxer" by rockers Alt-J, "I See You" by indie band The xx, "Common Sense" by rapper J Hus and "Together, As One" by jazz ensemble Dinosaur.

Established in 1992 and open to acts from Britain and Ireland, the Mercury Prize often favors the eclectic and the obscure over better-known performers.

The winner will be announced Sept. 14.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.