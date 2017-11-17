LONDON (AP) -- Air safety authorities in Britain say a helicopter and an aircraft have been involved in a midair collision northwest of London.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said Friday it was sending a team to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire to investigate.

Fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene of the incident at 12:06 p.m. GMT (7:06 a.m. EST), close to the village of Waddesdon.