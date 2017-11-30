Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 30, 9:04 AM EST

UK net migration falls sharply in year following Brexit vote


LONDON (AP) -- Britain has recorded the steepest fall in long-term net migration since records began being kept in 1964, dropping by a third in the year after the vote to leave the European Union.

The figure - which records the difference between the numbers arriving and leaving for a year - was down by 106,000 to 230,000 in the year ending June 2017. Some 336,000 were registered in the year ending in June 2016.

More than three-fourths of the reduction was due to the emigration of EU citizens.

The Office for National Statistics' Nicola White said Thursday there was a decrease in people immigrating to look for work and that while Brexit is a likely factor, "decisions to migrate are complex and other factors are also going to be influencing the figures."

