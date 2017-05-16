LONDON (AP) -- A British coroner says he won't release the body of serial killer Ian Brady until there's a guarantee his ashes won't be scattered on the moor where Brady buried his victims.

Brady, who killed five children in the 1960s "Moors Murders," died Monday at a high-security psychiatric hospital, aged 79.

He and girlfriend Myra Hindley buried their victims' bodies on Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester in northwestern England.

Coroner Christopher Sumner said Tuesday that "it would be offensive" if the killer's ashes were also scattered on the moor.

He said "emotions are high, they are bound to be." The murders are among the most notorious in British history.

The body of one victim, 12-year-old Keith Bennett, has never been found, despite pleas from his family for Brady to reveal the location.