Winners of the 2017 MTV EMAs in London


Winners of the 2017 MTV EMAs, held Sunday in London:

Best Song: Shawn Mendes, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"

Best Artist: Shawn Mendes

Best Look: Zayn

Best New: Dua Lipa

Best Pop: Camila Cabello

Best Video: Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

Best Live: Ed Sheeran

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Rock: Coldplay

Best Hip-hop: Eminem

Best Alternative: Thirty Seconds to Mars

Biggest Fans: Shawn Mendes

Best Push: Hailee Steinfeld

Best World Stage: The Chainsmokers

