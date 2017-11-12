Winners of the 2017 MTV EMAs in London
Winners of the 2017 MTV EMAs, held Sunday in London:
Best Song: Shawn Mendes, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"
Best Artist: Shawn Mendes
Best Look: Zayn
Best New: Dua Lipa
Best Pop: Camila Cabello
Best Video: Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Best Live: Ed Sheeran
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Rock: Coldplay
Best Hip-hop: Eminem
Best Alternative: Thirty Seconds to Mars
Biggest Fans: Shawn Mendes
Best Push: Hailee Steinfeld
Best World Stage: The Chainsmokers
