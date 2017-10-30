Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 30, 6:39 AM EDT

Northern Ireland's parties face power-share deadline


Audio Slideshow
New power-sharing goverment takes over in Northern Ireland
Latest News
Northern Ireland's parties face power-share deadline

Rights group challenges NIreland abortion ban at top court
Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
British ex-prime minister describes vision emergency

Northern Ireland's parties face power-share deadline

May calls for changes in handling UK sex harassment cases

UK navy discharges 9 nuclear sub crew members for drug use

JFK files: British newspaper got mystery call before killing

Leader of banned neo-Nazi group appears in UK court

LONDON (AP) -- Northern Ireland's two main parties are facing a looming deadline to hammer out a new power-sharing agreement or move a step closer to direct rule from London.

Representatives of the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein resume talks with the knowledge that Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has said the central government will be forced to approve a budget for the province if no deal is reached Monday.

The DUP, an ally of Prime Minister Theresa May's government, warns it won't accept a "bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others." Sinn Fein says any deal must benefit "all in our society."

Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since January, with Sinn Fein demands for Irish language protections seen as the main sticking point.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.