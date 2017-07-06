Eagle Herald











Jul 6, 6:52 AM EDT

Actress who played British TV witch Grotbags dies


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy

Actress who played British TV witch Grotbags dies

A film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate

State asks full court to review 'Making a Murderer' ruling

New series 'Snowfall' tells birth of cocaine in Los Angeles

LONDON (AP) -- Carol Lee Scott, the actress best-known for entertaining British children on television as the colorful TV witch Grotbags, has died. She was 74.

The entertainer's death was confirmed by her niece Gina Mear on Twitter Wednesday : "My dear aunty Carol lost her brave fight against cancer yesterday."

Scott appeared on several children's television shows in the 1980s and 1990s.

Her Grotbags character first appeared on "Emu's World" before Scott went to star as the character for three seasons on ITV's "Grotbags."

Scott was born in Somerset, England, and began her career as a cabaret performer and a pub singer in London. She spent nearly two decades working for holiday park company Pontins before moving onto television.

British comedian Rufus Hound calls Scott "an icon for folk of my generation."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.