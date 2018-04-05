Eagle Herald











Apr 5, 8:19 AM EDT

Literary philanthropist Drue Heinz dies in Scotland


LONDON (AP) -- Drue Heinz, a philanthropist who championed Anglo-American authors and founded a publishing house, has died at her home in Scotland. She was 103.

Heinz died March 30 and it was announced by Heinz Endowments, a foundation established by the international food company created by the family of her late husband, H.J. Heinz II.

Heinz co-founded Ecco Press, which republished out-of-print books of outstanding merit, and served as the publisher of The Paris Review from 1993 to 2008.

She also sat on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Pierpont Morgan Library in New York, as well as the American Academy in Rome.

Foundation chairman Andre Heinz says Drue Heinz was a "very private person with very outward interests, notably in literature, art, architecture, philanthropy and her friendships."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.