Eagle Herald











Feb 24, 3:41 PM EST

'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54

'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

Adina Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

'The Post' renews attention for Pentagon Papers ruling

5 things you probably didn't know about the Oscars
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LONDON (AP) -- British actress Emma Chambers, known for her roles in "The Vicar of Dibley" television series and the romantic comedy "Notting Hill," has died at 53.

Her agent John Grant said Saturday that Chambers had died of natural causes on Wednesday evening.

"Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed," he said.

Chambers was well known in Britain for her role as Alice Tinker in the long-running "The Vicar of Dibley" comedy. Dawn French, who co-starred with Chambers in the popular show, told Britain's Press Association she will miss Chambers very much.

"Emma was a very bright spark and the most loyal and loving friend anyone could wish for," French said.

Chambers also had a long career in a variety of television and film roles.

Emma Freud, the wife of "The Vicar Of Dibley" creator Richard Curtis, said on Twitter that Chambers had been a "beautiful friend."

"We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being," Freud tweeted.

Actor Hugh Grant, part of the "Notting Hill" cast, called Chambers "a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress."

Chambers was born in Doncaster, 170 miles (275 kilometers) north of London and trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

She is survived by her husband Ian Dunn.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.