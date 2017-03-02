Eagle Herald











Mar 2, 11:27 AM EST

'Auto-destructive art' pioneer Gustav Metzger dies at 90


Multimedia
911 Call From Evacuation Shelter
911 Call From Evacuation Shelter
Residents return to Galveston
Hurricane Ike's path of destruction
Ike: Images from the Texas Coast
Galveston's Future
Look back at 1900 Galveston hurricane
How warm currents in the Gulf strengthen storms
What you should have in your emergency kit
Hurricane history: A look at the past 150 years in the U.S.
WEATHER WATCH
Search by ZIP code:

LONDON (AP) -- Gustav Metzger, whose concept of "auto-destructive art" inspired The Who's Pete Townshend to smash his guitars, has died at age 90.

Publicist Erica Bolton says Metzger died Wednesday at his London home.

Born to Polish Jewish parents in Nuremberg, Germany in 1926, Metzger was one of hundreds of "Kindertransport" children brought to Britain from Nazi-occupied Europe in 1939. Most of his family died in the Holocaust.

In 1959, he produced a manifesto for "auto-destructive art," which he described as a "subversive political weapon" against capitalism and consumerism. The idea was to meld destruction and creation.

One artwork saw Metzger applying acid to nylon sheets so they disintegrated - creating a new view.

Townshend studied under Metzger and has said the artist inspired him to destroy guitars onstage.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.