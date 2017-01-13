Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 13, 10:28 AM EST

Lord Snowdon, ex-husband of Princess Margaret, dies at 86


LONDON (AP) -- Lord Snowdon, a photographer who was the former husband of Princess Margaret, has died. He was 86.

Antony Armstrong-Jones, or Lord Snowdon, died peacefully at his home on Friday. Photo agency Camera Press confirmed his death.

Buckingham Palace also said that Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret's sister, had been told that he died.

