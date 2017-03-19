Eagle Herald











Mar 19, 11:31 AM EDT

Man charged after painting slashed at UK National Gallery


Interactives
Fireplaces
Painting Tips
Kid's Room Decor
How to Stage Your Home
Designing for Small Spaces
Tree Houses
Green Remodeling
Universal Design
Home Theater Basics
Home security products
Basement Renovations
How to Prep a Guest Room
Preparing your garden for winter
Go inside the smart home
Existing home sales interactive
Garage makeovers add value to homes
Keys to know when buying a condo
Real estate appraisal complaints
Trends in home offices
Baby-proofing your home
Latest bathroom trends
Latest trends in pools

LONDON (AP) -- A man has been charged with criminal damage after a painting in Britain's National Gallery was slashed in front of shocked visitors.

Witnesses say a man lashed out with what looked like a screwdriver at Thomas Gainsborough's 18th-century portrait of a wealthy young couple, "Mr. and Mrs. William Hallett" - better known as "The Morning Walk" - at the gallery on Saturday.

The gallery on London's Trafalgar Square says the suspect was detained by staff and visitors, and later arrested.

It says damage to the painting "is limited to two long scratches which have penetrated the paint layers, but not the supporting canvas."

The Metropolitan Police said Sunday that 54-year-old Keith Gregory, of no fixed address, was charged with criminal damage. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.