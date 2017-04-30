Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 30, 11:22 AM EDT

UK: Police arrest woman who was shot during police raid


LONDON (AP) -- British police say they have arrested a woman who was shot and seriously injured during a counter-terrorism raid in London earlier this week.

Scotland Yard said the 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of preparing or instigating terrorism acts after she was discharged from the hospital Sunday.

The woman was shot when counter-terrorism police on Thursday stormed a northwest London house. Police said they had disrupted an active terror plot, but did not elaborate. Six other suspects, aged 16 to 43, were arrested in the operation, which also included a raid in southeastern England.

Police said the raids were not connected to an arrest by counterterrorism police near Parliament on Thursday.

Police say they have obtained warrants to further detain the six suspects until May 4.

