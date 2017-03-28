LONDON (AP) -- Britain's Daily Mail tabloid has sparked complaints with a front page photograph focusing on the legs of Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The photo of the two leaders published Tuesday displays their legs prominently alongside a headline speculating about which leader won the "Legs-it" competition - a play on Brexit.

May and Sturgeon had met to discuss vital differences in their approach to Britain's exit from the European Union and a possible second Scottish independence referendum that could break up the United Kingdom.

It was their legs however that drew the popular tabloid's attention, drawing sexism complaints from some politicians and readers. An inside headline said their "pins" were the finest weapons at their command.

"The 1950s called and asked for their headline back," tweeted former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband.

Labour's Harriet Harman tweeted: "Moronic! And we are in 2017!"