Jul 30, 6:31 AM EDT

UK television to air Diana's recordings on failed marriage

AP Photo
AP Photo/Martin Hayhow

LONDON (AP) -- A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using video tapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family.

The recordings of Diana speaking to her voice coach in the early 1990s included her description of how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she asked for advice about her failing marriage. She said the queen told her: "I don't know what you should do."

Diana also talked about falling "deeply in love" with a man widely believed to be her protection officer, Barry Mannakee.

Excerpts of the recordings were aired in the U.S. in 2004 but they have never been screened in Britain. The documentary airs Aug. 6 on Channel 4.

Diana died in a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997.

