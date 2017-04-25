Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 6:05 PM EDT

Mick Jagger avoids limelight as Charlie Watts wins award


LONDON (AP) -- It's not often Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tries to avoid the spotlight and shift attention to drummer Charlie Watts.

But that happened Tuesday night at Jazz FM's gala in London when Watts received the Gold Award for a lifetime of blues, jazz and rock excellence.

The Stones also won two awards. But Jagger focused attention on the shy Watts, insisting he say a few words to acknowledge his special honor.

The beautifully dressed drummer managed a brief "thank you" to the crowd at Shoreditch Town Hall.

The event included a tribute to jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald on what would have been her 100th birthday.

It also featured the often reticent singer-songwriter Van Morrison in a supporting role giving a lifetime award to sometimes bandmate Georgie Fame.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.