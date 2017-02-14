Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 14, 7:41 AM EST

Pound collapse costs Rolls Royce $5.5 billion

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mel Evans

Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Report says Islamic State extremists using mainstream media

Pound collapse costs Rolls Royce $5.5 billion

UK says Trump state visit still on despite loud opposition

UK inflation reaches a 2 1/2-year high in January

Key business lobby warns UK not to play favorites in Brexit

Retired bishops say Church of England ignores gay Christians

LONDON (AP) -- British engineering company Rolls Royce says that the collapse in the pound's value has cost it some 4.4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion).

The company, which makes engines for aircraft, among other things, said Tuesday that the pound's near-20-percent drop against the dollar since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union forced it to mark lower the value of certain financial contracts.

On top of that, the company paid 671 million pounds to settle bribery allegations with regulatory authorities.

That caused the company to book a full-year net loss of 4 billion pounds, compared with profit of 84 million pounds in 2015. Revenues rose to 15 billion pounds from 13.7 billion pounds

The company no longer produces the Rolls Royce luxury cars, which are made by BMW.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.