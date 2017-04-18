Eagle Herald











Apr 18, 7:42 AM EDT

Prince William speaks with Lady Gaga on mental health


LONDON (AP) -- Prince William has brought Lady Gaga onboard in his efforts to persuade people to be more open about their mental health and crush the stigma associated with the issue.

The heir to the throne released a video on Tuesday in which he speaks with the pop superstar in a FaceTime call from his home in London to her home in Los Angeles.

William says it is "time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health. It's the same as physical health."

Lady Gaga says that talking more openly about mental health would allow people to feel like "we are not hiding anymore."

William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry have made mental health a focus of their charitable work.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.