Eagle Herald











Dec 15, 8:40 AM EST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Interactive
Royal Wedding: Will and Kate
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day
Photo Gallery
Animal census at the London Zoo
Latest News from Britain
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day

The kids are alright: 'Youthquake' is Oxford word of 2017

UK defense chief says Russia poses risk to undersea cables

Indian tycoon Mallya's extradition case in London extended

Police arrest leaders of far-right group retweeted by Trump

Royals join bereaved families in London tower fire memorial

LONDON (AP) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The couple have chosen a springtime Saturday for their wedding and a venue that holds a central place in the history of the royal family.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

The prince and Markle announced their engagement last month after an 18-month romance.

The 33-year-old prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and the 36-year-old American actress met through a mutual friend in 2016 and managed to keep their relationship secret from the media for several months.

The wedding date presents a potential conflict for Prince William, however.

William is president of the English Football Association, and May 19 is the date of the FA Cup final, one of the biggest English soccer games of the year. William attended this year's match and presented a trophy to the winner, Arsenal.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.