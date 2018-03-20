Eagle Herald











Spring-themed cake for Prince Harry, Meghan's spring wedding


LONDON (AP) -- Lemon, elderflower, fresh flower decorations: The cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding will be appropriately spring-themed.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

Look for a hint of California too - the designated pastry chef Claire Ptak was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.

The palace says the couple are "very much looking forward to sharing this cake" with guests at their May 19 nuptials.

The guest list has not been released, and the designer of Markle's dress has so far been kept secret.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

